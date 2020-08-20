The Centennial Bank Regional Pres. of Home Bancshares (HOMB) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, the Centennial Bank Regional Pres. of Home Bancshares (HOMB), Russell Davis Carter, bought shares of HOMB for $15.21K.

This is Carter’s first Buy trade following 4 Sell transactions. Following this transaction Russell Davis Carter’s holding in the company was increased by 1.87% to a total of $822.7K.

Based on Home Bancshares’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending June 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $172 million and quarterly net profit of $62.83 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $162 million and had a net profit of $72.16 million. The company has a one-year high of $21.04 and a one-year low of $9.71. HOMB’s market cap is $2.77 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 13.20.

Based on 5 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $18.40, reflecting a -9.3% downside. Three different firms, including Piper Sandler and Raymond James, currently also have a Buy rating on the stock.

The insider sentiment on Home Bancshares has been positive according to 38 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Home Bancshares, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It primarily offers a broad range of commercial and retail banking and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities through its wholly owned community bank subsidiary – Centennial Bank. The company was founded by John W. Allison and Robert H. Adcock Jr. in 1998 and is headquartered in Conway, AR.