The Centennial Bank CEO of Home Bancshares (HOMB) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, the Centennial Bank CEO of Home Bancshares (HOMB), Tracy French, bought shares of HOMB for $16.79K.

Based on Home Bancshares’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $203 million and quarterly net profit of $73.26 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $201 million and had a net profit of $71.03 million. Currently, Home Bancshares has an average volume of 667.09K. HOMB’s market cap is $2.89B and the company has a P/E ratio of 10.07.

The insider sentiment on Home Bancshares has been negative according to 40 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Home Bancshares, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It primarily offers a broad range of commercial and retail banking and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities through its wholly owned community bank subsidiary – Centennial Bank.