The CCO of MSB Financial (MSBF) is Selling Shares

Today, the CCO of MSB Financial (MSBF), Nancy Schmitz, sold shares of MSBF for $12.78K.

Following Nancy Schmitz’s last MSBF Sell transaction on December 30, 2013, the stock climbed by 7.0%.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on MSB Financial’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending March 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $4.78 million and quarterly net profit of $533K. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $4.61 million and had a net profit of $514K. The company has a one-year high of $18.51 and a one-year low of $9.96. MSBF’s market cap is $67.84 million and the company has a P/E ratio of 16.20.

Company insider trades’ information is brought to you by the DailyInsider, a proprietary algorithm that analyzes insider trading activity to detect the most attractive trading opportunities. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

MSB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional deposits and lending services through the Bank. It operates through the following segments: Residential Mortgage, Commercial Real Estate, Construction, Commercial and Industrial, and Consumer. The Residential Mortgage segment offers four-family loans, which are first liens, and home equity loans, which consist of first and second liens. The Commercial Real Estate segment consists of owner and non-owner occupied loans and is further disaggregated into owner-occupied loans and investor properties, which have medium risk due to historical activity on these type loans. The Construction segment offers one-to four-family owner occupied, which includes land loans. The Commercial and Industrial segment covers loans made for the purpose of financing the activities of commercial customers. The Consumer segment includes installment loans and overdraft lines of credit connected with customer deposit accounts. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Millington, NJ.