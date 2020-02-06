The CCO of Heritage Financial is Exercising Options

Yesterday it was reported that the CCO of Heritage Financial (HFWA), David Spurling, exercised options to buy 1,587 HFWA shares at $14.77 a share, for a total transaction value of $23.44K.

Following this transaction David Spurling’s holding in the company was increased by 7.82% to a total of $592.9K. This is Spurling’s first Buy trade following 5 Sell transactions.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $33.22 and a one-year low of $25.24. HFWA’s market cap is $992M and the company has a P/E ratio of 14.83. Currently, Heritage Financial has an average volume of 123.88K.

The insider sentiment on Heritage Financial has been negative according to 39 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Company insider trades’ information is brought to you by the DailyInsider, a proprietary algorithm that analyzes insider trading activity to detect the most attractive trading opportunities. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Heritage Financial Corp. is bank holding company, which engages in the business of planning, directing, and coordinating the business activities of wholly owned subsidiary Heritage Bank. It includes commercial lending and deposit relationships with small and medium businesses and their owners in market areas, and attracting deposits from the general public.