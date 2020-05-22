The CAO of Yelp (YELP) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, the CAO of Yelp (YELP), Laurence Wilson, sold shares of YELP for $25.12K.

Based on Yelp’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending March 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $250 million and GAAP net loss of -$15,503,000. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $236 million and had a net profit of $1.37 million. The company has a one-year high of $39.37 and a one-year low of $12.89. YELP’s market cap is $1.57 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 69.60.

Based on 15 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Hold with an average price target of $22.77, reflecting a -8.6% downside. Three different firms, including Barclays and Morgan Stanley, currently also have a Sell rating on the stock.

Yelp, Inc. hosts an online database of user-generated reviews of local businesses. It provides reviews on local businesses, which include restaurants, boutiques and salons, dentists, mechanics and plumbers. The firm offers multiple free and paid advertising solutions to engage with consumers, including free online business accounts, search advertising and Yelp Deals. The company was founded by Jeremy Stoppelman and Russell Simmons in July 2004 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

