The CAO of XPO Logistics (XPO) is Selling Shares

On August 11, the CAO of XPO Logistics (XPO), Robinson Lance, sold shares of XPO for $997.2K.

The company has a one-year high of $100.18 and a one-year low of $38.47. XPO’s market cap is $7.67 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 98.50.

Based on 11 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $89.36, reflecting a -5.0% downside.

The insider sentiment on XPO Logistics has been neutral according to 17 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

XPO Logistics, Inc. engages in the provision of supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes truck brokerage, expedite, intermodal, drayage, last mile, less-than-truckload, full truckload, global forwarding and managed transportation. The Logistics segment includes value-added warehousing, distribution and inventory management, omnichannel and e-commerce fulfillment, reverse logistics, cold chain solutions, packaging and labeling, factory support, aftermarket support and order personalization services. The company was founded by Michael Welch and Keith Avery in May 1989 and is headquartered in Greenwich, CT.