The CAO of Veritex (VBTX) is Selling Shares

On August 12, the CAO of Veritex (VBTX), Lavonda Renfro, sold shares of VBTX for $29.09K.

Following Lavonda Renfro’s last VBTX Sell transaction on October 28, 2016, the stock climbed by 1.5%. In addition to Lavonda Renfro, 3 other VBTX executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

The company has a one-year high of $29.41 and a one-year low of $10.02. VBTX’s market cap is $928 million and the company has a P/E ratio of 11.70. Currently, Veritex has an average volume of 199.89K.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $29.09K worth of VBTX shares and purchased $82.66K worth of VBTX shares. The insider sentiment on Veritex has been positive according to 83 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Veritex Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of commercial banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses and professionals. It offers personal and business banking products; mortgages; and treasury services. The company was founded by Charles Malcolm Holland III in June 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.