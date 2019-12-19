The CAO of Town Sports (CLUB) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, the CAO of Town Sports (CLUB), Nitin Ajmera, sold shares of CLUB for $3,297.

In addition to Nitin Ajmera, 3 other CLUB executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

Based on Town Sports’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending September 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $115 million and GAAP net loss of $11.73 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $110 million and had a GAAP net loss of $3.95 million. The company has a one-year high of $6.66 and a one-year low of $1.11. Currently, Town Sports has an average volume of 144.60K.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $10.5M worth of CLUB shares and purchased $37.85K worth of CLUB shares. The insider sentiment on Town Sports has been negative according to 20 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Town Sports International Holdings, Inc. operates as a diversified holding company that owns subsidiaries engaged in a number of business and investment activities. It operates through the Clubs segment which is comprised under the NYSC, BSC, PSC and WSC brand names.