The CAO of Taylor Morrison (TMHC) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, the CAO of Taylor Morrison (TMHC), Joseph Terracciano, bought shares of TMHC for $7,075.

This recent transaction increases Joseph Terracciano’s holding in the company by 144.09% to a total of $5,038. This is Terracciano’s first Buy trade following 7 Sell transactions.

Based on Taylor Morrison’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $1.47 billion and quarterly net profit of $54.66 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.46 billion and had a net profit of $9.06 million. The company has a one-year high of $28.47 and a one-year low of $9.13. TMHC’s market cap is $1.95B and the company has a P/E ratio of 3.97.

Four different firms, including B.Riley FBR and J.P. Morgan, currently also have a Buy rating on the stock.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $566.6K worth of TMHC shares and purchased $7,075 worth of TMHC shares. The insider sentiment on Taylor Morrison has been negative according to 48 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Joseph Terracciano's trades have generated a 32.5% average return based on past transactions.

