The CAO of Saia is Exercising Options

Yesterday it was reported that the CAO of Saia (SAIA), Stephanie Maschmeier, exercised options to sell 3,856 SAIA shares at $46.35 a share, for a total transaction value of $396.9K.

Following Stephanie Maschmeier’s last SAIA Sell transaction on February 19, 2019, the stock climbed by 29.0%. In addition to Stephanie Maschmeier, 8 other SAIA executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

Based on Saia’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $443 million and quarterly net profit of $21.42 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $407 million and had a net profit of $25.38 million. The company has a one-year high of $107.00 and a one-year low of $56.35. SAIA’s market cap is $2.69B and the company has a P/E ratio of 23.11.

The insider sentiment on Saia has been negative according to 41 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Saia, Inc. is a transportation holding company, which provides a range of less-than-truckload, non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services through its wholly-owned subsidiaries across the United States. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Johns Creek, GA.