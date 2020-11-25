The CAO of Resmed is Exercising Options

Yesterday it was reported that the CAO of Resmed (RMD), David Pendarvis, exercised options to buy 1,176 RMD shares at $84.98 a share, for a total transaction value of $99.94K.

Following David Pendarvis’ last RMD Buy transaction on November 16, 2015, the stock climbed by 156.6%. In addition to David Pendarvis, one other RMD executive reported Buy trades in the last month.

Based on Resmed’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending September 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $752 million and quarterly net profit of $178 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $681 million and had a net profit of $120 million. The company has a one-year high of $224.24 and a one-year low of $108.85. Currently, Resmed has an average volume of 580.63K.

Based on 5 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $195.67, reflecting a 7.6% upside.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $1.64M worth of RMD shares and purchased $547K worth of RMD shares. The insider sentiment on Resmed has been neutral according to 112 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

ResMed, Inc. engages in the development, manufacturing, distribution, and marketing of medical equipment and software solutions. The company operates through the following segments: Sleep and Respiratory Care, and SaaS. The Sleep and Respiratory Care segment engages in the sleep and respiratory disorders sector of the medical device industry. The SaaS segment engages in the supply of business management software as a service to out-of-hospital health providers. Its product portfolio includes devices, diagnostic products, mask systems, headgear and other accessories, and dental devices. The company was founded by Peter C. Farrell in June 1989 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.