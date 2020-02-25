The CAO of Regency Centers (REG) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, the CAO of Regency Centers (REG), Christian Leavitt, sold shares of REG for $98.12K.

In addition to Christian Leavitt, 2 other REG executives reported Sell trades in the last month. Following Christian Leavitt’s last REG Sell transaction on December 11, 2017, the stock climbed by 1.1%.

Based on Regency Centers’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $278 million and quarterly net profit of $40.29 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $278 million and had a net profit of $78.91 million. The company has a one-year high of $70.26 and a one-year low of $60.35. Currently, Regency Centers has an average volume of 810.71K.

The insider sentiment on Regency Centers has been negative according to 74 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers. The company was founded by Martin Edward Stein, Sr. and Joan Wellhouse Newton in 1963 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.