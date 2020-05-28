The CAO of Perdoceo Education (PRDO) is Selling Shares

Today, the CAO of Perdoceo Education (PRDO), Michele Peppers, sold shares of PRDO for $47.22K.

Based on Perdoceo Education’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending March 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $171 million and quarterly net profit of $29.11 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $158 million and had a net profit of $24.79 million. The company has a one-year high of $22.50 and a one-year low of $7.11. Currently, Perdoceo Education has an average volume of 429.59K.

Michele Peppers' trades have generated a -1.1% average return based on past transactions.

Perdoceo Education Corp. engages in the provision of educational services. It operates through Colorado Technical University (CTU) and American InterContinental University (AIU) segments. The CTU segment offers academic programs in the disciplines of business studies, nursing, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, cybersecurity, and healthcare management. The AIU segment provides academic programs in the disciplines of business studies, information technologies, education, and criminal justice. The company was founded by John M. Larson on January 5, 1994 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, IL.