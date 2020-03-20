The CAO of Overstock (OSTK) is Buying Shares

Today, the CAO of Overstock (OSTK), Carter Paul Lee, bought shares of OSTK for $1,326.

In addition to Carter Paul Lee, 2 other OSTK executives reported Buy trades in the last month. Following this transaction Carter Paul Lee’s holding in the company was increased by 1.16% to a total of $113.6K.

The company has a one-year high of $27.05 and a one-year low of $2.53.

The insider sentiment on Overstock has been positive according to 70 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Overstock.com, Inc. operates on online shopping commercial site. The firm also sells these products through www.overstock.com, www.o.com, and www.o.biz. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, tZERO, and MVI. The Retail Segment engages in e-commerce sales through its website.