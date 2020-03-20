The CAO of Green Plains (GPRE) is Selling Shares

Today, the CAO of Green Plains (GPRE), Paul Kolomaya, sold shares of GPRE for $20.58K.

In addition to Paul Kolomaya, one other GPRE executive reported Sell trades in the last month.

The company has a one-year high of $17.74 and a one-year low of $3.77. Currently, Green Plains has an average volume of 689.49K.

The insider sentiment on Green Plains has been negative according to 48 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Green Plains, Inc. engages in the production of fuel-grade ethanol and corn oil; provision of grain handling; and storage commodity marketing and distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Ethanol Production; Agribusiness and Energy Services; Food and Ingredients; and Partnership.