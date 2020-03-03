The CAO of Global Payments (GPN) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, the CAO of Global Payments (GPN), David Sheffield, sold shares of GPN for $327.3K.

Based on Global Payments’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $1.99 billion and quarterly net profit of $103 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $881 million and had a net profit of $75.21 million. The company has a one-year high of $209.62 and a one-year low of $128.12. GPN’s market cap is $57.65B and the company has a P/E ratio of 81.69.

The insider sentiment on Global Payments has been positive according to 106 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Global Payments, Inc. engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.