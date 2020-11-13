The CAO of Forrester Research is Exercising Options

Yesterday it was reported that the CAO of Forrester Research (FORR), Scott Chouinard, exercised options to sell 11,173 FORR shares at $33.55 a share, for a total transaction value of $457K.

In addition to Scott Chouinard, 5 other FORR executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

The company has a one-year high of $50.00 and a one-year low of $22.45. Currently, Forrester Research has an average volume of 46.88K. FORR’s market cap is $792 million and the company has a P/E ratio of 62.60.

The insider sentiment on Forrester Research has been negative according to 42 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Forrester Research, Inc. engages in the provision of research, data, and advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Research, Product, and Project Consulting. The Research segment includes research personnel who are responsible for writing the research and performing the webinars and inquiries for the company’s research and connect products. The Product segment consists of product management organization that is responsible for product pricing, packaging and the launch of new products. The Project Consulting segment comprises of consultants that delivers project consulting services. The company was founded by George F. Colony on July 7, 1983 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.