The CAO of Flex (FLEX) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, the CAO of Flex (FLEX), David Bennett, sold shares of FLEX for $19.61K.

In addition to David Bennett, 9 other FLEX executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

The company has a one-year high of $14.00 and a one-year low of $5.36. FLEX’s market cap is $5.19 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 62.20.

Based on 3 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $11.33, reflecting a -6.6% downside.

The insider sentiment on Flex has been negative according to 57 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Flex Ltd. engages in provision of real-time supply chain insight and logistics services to companies. It operates through the following segments: Communications and Enterprise Compute (CEC), Consumer Technologies Group (CTC), Industrial and Emerging Industries (IEI), High Reliability Solutions (HRS), and Corporate and Others. The Communications and Enterprise Compute segment includes telecom business of radio access base stations, remote radio heads, and small cells for wireless infrastructure; networking business; server and storage platforms for both enterprise and cloud-based deployments; next generation storage and security appliance products; and rack level solutions, converged infrastructure, and software-defined product solutions. The Consumer Technologies Group segment offers consumer-related businesses in Internet of Things enabled devices, audio, and consumer power electronics, mobile devices; and supply chain solutions for consumer, computing, and printing devices. The Industrial and Emerging Industries segment comprises of metering infrastructure, energy storage, smart lighting, smart solar energy; and industrial, including semiconductor and capital equipment, office solutions, household industrial, and lifestyle, industrial automation and kiosks. The High Reliability Solutions segment relates to health solutions business and automotive business. The company was founded in May 1990 and is headquartered in Singapore.