The CAO of Cornerstone Ondemand is Exercising Options

Yesterday it was reported that the CAO of Cornerstone Ondemand (CSOD), Adam Weiss, exercised options to buy 17,000 CSOD shares at $8.88 a share, for a total transaction value of $151K.

This recent transaction increases Adam Weiss’ holding in the company by 17.26% to a total of $4 million. This is Weiss’ first Buy trade following 10 Sell transactions.

Based on Cornerstone Ondemand’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending June 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $184 million and GAAP net loss of -$11,987,000. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $142 million and had a GAAP net loss of $8.81 million. The company has a one-year high of $64.45 and a one-year low of $22.22. Currently, Cornerstone Ondemand has an average volume of 458.59K.

Based on 4 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Hold with an average price target of $41.00, reflecting a -14.3% downside.

The insider sentiment on Cornerstone Ondemand has been negative according to 56 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. engages in the provision of learning and talent management solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It is also involved in providing support packages; client success framework; technical consulting; and content, implementation, business consulting, and educational services. The company was founded by Adam L. Miller, Steven D. Seymour, and Perry A. Wallack on May 24, 1999 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, CA.