The CAO of Chubb (CB) is Selling Shares

Today, the CAO of Chubb (CB), Paul Bennett Medini, sold shares of CB for $650.7K.

Following Paul Bennett Medini’s last CB Sell transaction on August 01, 2019, the stock climbed by 13.6%. In addition to Paul Bennett Medini, one other CB executive reported Sell trades in the last month.

Based on Chubb’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $8.76 billion and quarterly net profit of $1.17 billion. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $7.63 billion and had a net profit of $355 million. The company has a one-year high of $167.74 and a one-year low of $129.89. CB’s market cap is $74.03B and the company has a P/E ratio of 16.83.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $650.7K worth of CB shares and purchased $99.98K worth of CB shares. The insider sentiment on Chubb has been negative according to 104 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

