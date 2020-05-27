The CAO of Builders Firstsource (BLDR) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, the CAO of Builders Firstsource (BLDR), Coulter Jami Lynn, sold shares of BLDR for $133.5K.

In addition to Coulter Jami Lynn, one other BLDR executive reported Sell trades in the last month.

Based on Builders Firstsource’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending March 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $1.79 billion and quarterly net profit of $8.77 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.63 billion and had a net profit of $35.71 million. The company has a one-year high of $28.43 and a one-year low of $9.00. BLDR’s market cap is $2.24 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 11.50.

Based on 10 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $19.70, reflecting a 1.5% upside.

The insider sentiment on Builders Firstsource has been negative according to 28 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Builers FirstSource, Inc. engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers. It operates through the following segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West. Its products includes factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, as well as engineered wood. The company was founded by Kevin P. O’Meara, Donald F. McAleenan, and John D. Roach in March 1998 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.