The CAO of Astronics (ATRO) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, the CAO of Astronics (ATRO), Nancy Hedges, bought shares of ATRO for $9,925.

This recent transaction increases Nancy Hedges’ holding in the company by 35.75% to a total of $45.23K. In addition to Nancy Hedges, 2 other ATRO executives reported Buy trades in the last month.

The company has a one-year high of $44.34 and a one-year low of $12.74. ATRO’s market cap is $505.4M and the company has a P/E ratio of 8.66. Currently, Astronics has an average volume of 235.97K.

The insider sentiment on Astronics has been positive according to 24 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Astronics Corp. engages in the provision of electrical power generation and distribution systems. It includes motion systems, lighting and safety systems, avionics products, aircraft structures, systems certification, and automated test systems. It operates through the Aerospace and Test Systems segments.