The CAO of Ametek is Exercising Options

Yesterday it was reported that the CAO of Ametek (AME), Ronald Oscher, exercised options to sell 5,000 AME shares at $52.27 a share, for a total transaction value of $498.7K.

Following Ronald Oscher’s last AME Sell transaction on November 07, 2019, the stock climbed by 4.1%. In addition to Ronald Oscher, 2 other AME executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

Based on Ametek’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending September 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $1.28 billion and quarterly net profit of $221 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.19 billion and had a net profit of $191 million. The company has a one-year high of $100.59 and a one-year low of $63.14. AME’s market cap is $22.81B and the company has a P/E ratio of 27.00.

The insider sentiment on Ametek has been negative according to 125 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

AMETEK, Inc. engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.