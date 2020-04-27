The C.E.O. President of Artesian Resources is Exercising Options

Today it was reported that the C.E.O. President of Artesian Resources (ARTNA), Dian Taylor, exercised options to buy 6,750 ARTNA shares at $18.61 a share, for a total transaction value of $125.6K. The options were close to expired and Dian Taylor retained stocks.

Following this transaction Dian Taylor’s holding in the company was increased by 7.09% to a total of $3.48 million. This is Taylor’s first Buy trade following 5 Sell transactions.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Artesian Resources’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $21.01 million and quarterly net profit of $3.1 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $19.34 million and had a net profit of $2.95 million. The company has a one-year high of $39.60 and a one-year low of $30.02. ARTNA’s market cap is $317 million and the company has a P/E ratio of 21.20.

Company insider trades are published daily on the SEC (Securities and Exchange Commission). DailyInsider’s proprietary algorithm analyzes these trades and selects the most attractive stocks based on influential insider trades each day. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Artesian Resources Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water resource management. Its activities include residential, commercial water and wastewater, government and contract services, and developers. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Newark, DE.