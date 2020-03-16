The Bank President of Heartland Financial USA (HTLF) is Buying Shares

Today, the Bank President of Heartland Financial USA (HTLF), Lynn Heitz Fuller, bought shares of HTLF for $15.83K.

In addition to Lynn Heitz Fuller, 9 other HTLF executives reported Buy trades in the last month. This recent transaction increases Lynn Heitz Fuller’s holding in the company by 1.71% to a total of $803.4K.

Based on Heartland Financial USA’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $160 million and quarterly net profit of $37.85 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $155 million and had a net profit of $32.14 million. The company has a one-year high of $51.85 and a one-year low of $29.33. HTLF’s market cap is $1.27B and the company has a P/E ratio of 8.34.

The insider sentiment on Heartland Financial USA has been positive according to 42 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Heartland Financial USA, Inc. operates as a bank holding company, which provides commercial banking services. The firm also engages in the business of community banking and operate as a single business segment. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Dubuque, IA.