The Andersons (ANDE) Gets a Hold Rating from BMO Capital

BMO Capital analyst Kenneth Zaslow maintained a Hold rating on The Andersons (ANDE) today and set a price target of $20.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $17.39.

According to TipRanks.com, Zaslow is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 9.7% and a 69.6% success rate. Zaslow covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Pilgrim’s Pride, General Mills, and Post Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on The Andersons is a Hold with an average price target of $20.00, a 19.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 28, Seaport Global also initiated coverage with a Hold rating on the stock.

Based on The Andersons’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $1.85 billion and GAAP net loss of $37.66 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.98 billion and had a GAAP net loss of $13.99 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 87 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of ANDE in relation to earlier this year.

The Andersons, Inc. is an agricultural rooted diversified company, which engages in railcar leasing and repair, turf products production, and consumer retailing. It operates through the following business segments: Trade, Ethanol, Plant Nutrient, and Rail. The Trade segment specializes in the movement of physical commodities such as whole grains, grains products, feed ingredients, frac sand, domestic fuel products, and other agricultural commodities. The Ethanol segment purchases and sells ethanol; offers facility operations, risk management, and ethanol and corn oil marketing services. The Plant Nutrient segment manufactures, distributes, and retails agricultural plant nutrients; corncob-based products; and pelleted lime and gympsum products. The Retail segment leases, repairs, and sells various types of railcars, locomotives and barges. The company was founded by Harold Anderson and Margaret Anderson in 1947 and is headquartered in Maumee, OH.