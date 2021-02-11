The ALLCorp: Vice Chairman of Allstate (ALL) is Selling Shares

On February 9, the ALLCorp: Vice Chairman of Allstate (ALL), Don Civgin, sold shares of ALL for $10.71M.

Following Don Civgin’s last ALL Sell transaction on August 06, 2019, the stock climbed by 7.2%.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Allstate’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $12.02 billion and quarterly net profit of $2.62 billion. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $11.47 billion and had a net profit of $1.77 billion. The company has a one-year high of $125.92 and a one-year low of $64.13. ALL’s market cap is $32.82 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 6.10.

Based on 10 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $125.60, reflecting a -14.3% downside.

The insider sentiment on Allstate has been negative according to 45 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Company insider trades’ information is brought to you by the DailyInsider, a proprietary algorithm that analyzes insider trading activity to detect the most attractive trading opportunities. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other. The Allstate Protection segment sells private passenger auto and homeowners insurance through agencies and directly through call centers and the internet. These products are marketed under the Allstate, Encompass and Esurance brand names. The Service Businesses segment offers a range of products and services that expand and enhance customer value propositions including SquareTrade, Arity, Allstate Roadside, and Allstate Dealer Services. The Allstate Life segment provides traditional, interest-sensitive, and variable life insurance products through Allstate exclusive agencies and exclusive financial specialists. The Allstate Benefits segment gives voluntary benefits products, including life, accident, critical illness, short-term disability, and other health products sold through workplace enrolling independent agents and Allstate exclusive agencies. The Allstate Annuities segment consists of deferred fixed annuities and immediate fixed annuities. The Discontinued Lines and Coverages segment includes results from property and casualty insurance coverage that primarily relates to policies written during the 1960s through the mid-1980s. The Corporate and Other segment comprises of the company’s activities and certain non-insurance operations. The company was founded on April 17, 1931 and is headquartered in Northbrook, IL.