The Alkaline Water Company (WTER) Receives a Hold from Canaccord Genuity

In a report released yesterday, Luke Hannan from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Hold rating on The Alkaline Water Company (WTER), with a price target of $1.25. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $1.43.

According to TipRanks.com, Hannan is ranked #668 out of 7317 analysts.

The Alkaline Water Company has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $1.88.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $2.60 and a one-year low of $0.40. Currently, The Alkaline Water Company has an average volume of 2.33M.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

The Alkaline Water Co., Inc. engages in the business of distributing, marketing and selling of bottled alkaline water in the Untied States of America. It offers retail consumers bottled alkaline water in 1-gallon, 3-liter, 1.5-liter, 1-liter, 700ml, and 500ml sizes under the trade name Alkaline88. The company was founded on June 6, 2011 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.