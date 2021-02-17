The Alkaline Water Company (WTER) Receives a Buy from H.C. Wainwright

H.C. Wainwright analyst Kevin Dede maintained a Buy rating on The Alkaline Water Company (WTER) today and set a price target of $2.50. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $1.43.

According to TipRanks.com, Dede is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 39.3% and a 47.8% success rate. Dede covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Summit Wireless Technologies, Voyager Digital (Canada), and POET Technologies.

Currently, the analyst consensus on The Alkaline Water Company is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $2.50.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The Alkaline Water Company’s market cap is currently $105.3M and has a P/E ratio of -5.30. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 17.74.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

The Alkaline Water Co., Inc. engages in the business of distributing, marketing and selling of bottled alkaline water in the Untied States of America. It offers retail consumers bottled alkaline water in 1-gallon, 3-liter, 1.5-liter, 1-liter, 700ml, and 500ml sizes under the trade name Alkaline88. The company was founded on June 6, 2011 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.