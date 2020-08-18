The Alkaline Water Company (WTER) Receives a Buy from Canaccord Genuity

In a report released today, Luke Hannan from Canaccord Genuity assigned a Buy rating to The Alkaline Water Company (WTER), with a price target of $3.25. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $1.72.

According to TipRanks.com, Hannan is ranked #1245 out of 6897 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on The Alkaline Water Company is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $3.25, a 91.2% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, H.C. Wainwright also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $3.00 price target.

Based on The Alkaline Water Company’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $8.46 million and GAAP net loss of $2.86 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $10.15 million and had a GAAP net loss of $5.06 million.

The Alkaline Water Co., Inc. engages in the business of distributing, marketing and selling of bottled alkaline water in the Untied States of America. It offers retail consumers bottled alkaline water in 1-gallon, 3-liter, 1.5-liter, 1-liter, 700ml, and 500ml sizes under the trade name Alkaline88. The company was founded on June 6, 2011 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.