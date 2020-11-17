The Alkaline Water Company (WTER) Receives a Buy from Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity analyst Luke Hannan maintained a Buy rating on The Alkaline Water Company (WTER) yesterday and set a price target of $3.25. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $1.33.

According to TipRanks.com, Hannan is ranked #512 out of 7091 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on The Alkaline Water Company is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $2.88, representing an 115.5% upside. In a report released today, H.C. Wainwright also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $2.50 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $2.60 and a one-year low of $0.40. Currently, The Alkaline Water Company has an average volume of 1.32M.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

The Alkaline Water Co., Inc. engages in the business of distributing, marketing and selling of bottled alkaline water in the Untied States of America. It offers retail consumers bottled alkaline water in 1-gallon, 3-liter, 1.5-liter, 1-liter, 700ml, and 500ml sizes under the trade name Alkaline88. The company was founded on June 6, 2011 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.