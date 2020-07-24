The Alkaline Water Company (WTER) Got Some Good News

In a report released today, Kevin Dede from H.C. Wainwright upgraded The Alkaline Water Company (WTER) to Buy, with a price target of $3.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $2.34.

According to TipRanks.com, Dede is currently ranked with 0 stars on a 0-5 stars ranking scale, with an average return of -9.7% and a 38.7% success rate. Dede covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as WISeKey International Holding, Magic Software Enterprises, and POET Technologies.

The Alkaline Water Company has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $3.25.

Based on The Alkaline Water Company’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $8.46 million and GAAP net loss of $2.86 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $7.69 million and had a GAAP net loss of $3.76 million.

The Alkaline Water Co., Inc. engages in the business of distributing, marketing and selling of bottled alkaline water in the Untied States of America. It offers retail consumers bottled alkaline water in 1-gallon, 3-liter, 1.5-liter, 1-liter, 700ml, and 500ml sizes under the trade name Alkaline88. The company was founded on June 6, 2011 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.