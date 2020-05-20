The Alkaline Water Company (WTER) Gets a Hold Rating from H.C. Wainwright

H.C. Wainwright analyst Kevin Dede reiterated a Hold rating on The Alkaline Water Company (WTER) today and set a price target of $1.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $1.01.

According to TipRanks.com, Dede has currently 0 stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -15.5% and a 33.3% success rate. Dede covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as WISeKey International Holding, Magic Software Enterprises, and POET Technologies.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for The Alkaline Water Company with a $1.00 average price target.

Based on The Alkaline Water Company’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $8.46 million and GAAP net loss of $2.86 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $7.69 million and had a GAAP net loss of $3.76 million.

The Alkaline Water Co., Inc. engages in the business of distributing, marketing and selling of bottled alkaline water in the Untied States of America. It offers retail consumers bottled alkaline water in 1-gallon, 3-liter, 1.5-liter, 1-liter, 700ml, and 500ml sizes under the trade name Alkaline88. The company was founded on June 6, 2011 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.