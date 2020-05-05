TG Therapeutics (TGTX) Receives a Buy from B.Riley FBR

B.Riley FBR analyst Mayank Mamtani maintained a Buy rating on TG Therapeutics (TGTX) today and set a price target of $29.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $15.76, close to its 52-week high of $16.22.

According to TipRanks.com, Mamtani is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.3% and a 40.7% success rate. Mamtani covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, and Spectrum Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on TG Therapeutics is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $28.50, a 78.0% upside from current levels. In a report released today, H.C. Wainwright also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $32.00 price target.

Based on TG Therapeutics’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $38K and GAAP net loss of $39.57 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $38K and had a GAAP net loss of $53.86 million.

TG Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its product pipeline includes TG-1101, Ublituximab, and Umbralisib. The company was founded by Michael Sean Weiss and Laurence H. Shaw on May 18, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.