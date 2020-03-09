TFI International (TFII) Receives a Buy from Cowen & Co.

TFI International (TFII) received a Buy rating and a $46.00 price target from Cowen & Co. analyst Jason Seidl today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $28.87, close to its 52-week low of $28.61.

According to TipRanks.com, Seidl is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.0% and a 61.6% success rate. Seidl covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Covenant Transportation Group, Expeditors International, and Echo Global Logistics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on TFI International is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $40.36.

The company has a one-year high of $36.65 and a one-year low of $28.61. Currently, TFI International has an average volume of 91.08K.

TFI International, Inc. provides freight transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Package & Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics. The Package & Courier segment engages in pickup, transport, tracking and delivery of items across North America.