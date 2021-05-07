TFI International (TFII) Receives a Buy from Cowen & Co.

In a report issued on April 29, Jason Seidl from Cowen & Co. reiterated a Buy rating on TFI International (TFII), with a price target of $95.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $87.80, close to its 52-week high of $88.80.

According to TipRanks.com, Seidl is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 29.4% and a 81.1% success rate. Seidl covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Canadian National Railway, Expeditors International, and Covenant Logistics Group.

TFI International has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $98.94, implying a 13.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 21, TD Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$115.00 price target.

Based on TFI International’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $1.15 billion and net profit of $66.89 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.31 billion and had a net profit of $74.83 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 28 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of TFII in relation to earlier this year.

TFI International, Inc. provides freight transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Package & Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics. The Package & Courier segment engages in pickup, transport, tracking and delivery of items across North America. The Less-Than-Truckload segment offers pickup, consolidation, transport and delivery of smaller loads. The Truckload segment includes expedited transportation, flatbed, container and dedicated services. The Logistics segment provides asset-light logistics services. The company was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Saint-Laurent, Canada.