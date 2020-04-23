TFI International (TFII) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After BMO Capital and J.P. Morgan gave TFI International (NYSE: TFII) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from RBC Capital. Analyst Walter Spracklin maintained a Buy rating on TFI International yesterday and set a price target of C$37.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $25.35.

According to TipRanks.com, Spracklin is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 9.7% and a 61.5% success rate. Spracklin covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Republic Services, Waste Connections, and GFL Environmental.

Currently, the analyst consensus on TFI International is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $29.99, which is a 18.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 9, J.P. Morgan also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $36.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $36.66 and a one-year low of $15.24. Currently, TFI International has an average volume of 139.8K.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

TFI International, Inc. provides freight transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Package & Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics. The Package & Courier segment engages in pickup, transport, tracking and delivery of items across North America. The Less-Than-Truckload segment offers pickup, consolidation, transport and delivery of smaller loads. The Truckload segment includes expedited transportation, flatbed, container and dedicated services. The Logistics segment provides asset-light logistics services. The company was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Saint-Laurent, Canada.