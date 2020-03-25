TFI International (TFII) Gets a Buy Rating from RBC Capital

In a report released today, Walter Spracklin from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on TFI International (TFII), with a price target of C$37.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $19.76.

According to TipRanks.com, Spracklin is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 7.8% and a 60.1% success rate. Spracklin covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Canadian Railway, Canadian Pacific, and Norfolk Southern.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for TFI International with a $36.31 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

TFI International’s market cap is currently $1.75B and has a P/E ratio of 6.00. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -4.92.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

TFI International, Inc. provides freight transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Package & Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics. The Package & Courier segment engages in pickup, transport, tracking and delivery of items across North America. The Less-Than-Truckload segment offers pickup, consolidation, transport and delivery of smaller loads. The Truckload segment includes expedited transportation, flatbed, container and dedicated services. The Logistics segment provides asset-light logistics services. The company was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Saint-Laurent, Canada.