TFF Pharmaceuticals (TFFP) Receives a Buy from Maxim Group

In a report released yesterday, Jason McCarthy from Maxim Group assigned a Buy rating to TFF Pharmaceuticals (TFFP), with a price target of $18.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $15.06, close to its 52-week high of $16.26.

According to TipRanks.com, McCarthy is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 24.3% and a 48.8% success rate. McCarthy covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Appili Therapeutics Inc Class A, Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, and SELLAS Life Sciences Group.

TFF Pharmaceuticals has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $18.00.

The company has a one-year high of $16.26 and a one-year low of $3.44. Currently, TFF Pharmaceuticals has an average volume of 474K.

TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as an early-stage biopharmaceutical company. It develops and commercializes drug products based on its Thin film Freezing (TFF) technology platform. The firm also engages in research, development & drug formulation and initial testing of drug products. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.