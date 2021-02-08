TFF Pharmaceuticals (TFFP) Receives a Buy from H.C. Wainwright

In a report released today, Ram Selvaraju from H.C. Wainwright initiated coverage with a Buy rating on TFF Pharmaceuticals (TFFP) and a price target of $31.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $17.69.

According to TipRanks.com, Selvaraju is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 52.7% and a 82.0% success rate. Selvaraju covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Protalix Biotherapeutics, NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, and Inovio Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for TFF Pharmaceuticals with a $28.33 average price target, representing a 66.5% upside. In a report issued on February 1, B.Riley Financial also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $36.00 price target.

TFF Pharmaceuticals’ market cap is currently $393.2M and has a P/E ratio of -3.20. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 9.45.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 16 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of TFFP in relation to earlier this year.

TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as an early-stage biopharmaceutical company. It develops and commercializes drug products based on its Thin film Freezing (TFF) technology platform. The firm also engages in research, development & drug formulation and initial testing of drug products. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.