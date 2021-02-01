TFF Pharmaceuticals (TFFP) Receives a Buy from B.Riley Financial

B.Riley Financial analyst Mayank Mamtani reiterated a Buy rating on TFF Pharmaceuticals (TFFP) today and set a price target of $36.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $15.55.

According to TipRanks.com, Mamtani is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 37.6% and a 59.4% success rate. Mamtani covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, and Madrigal Pharmaceuticals.

TFF Pharmaceuticals has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $27.00, a 66.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 29, Maxim Group also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $18.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on TFF Pharmaceuticals’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $5.06 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $2.84 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 16 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of TFFP in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as an early-stage biopharmaceutical company. It develops and commercializes drug products based on its Thin film Freezing (TFF) technology platform. The firm also engages in research, development & drug formulation and initial testing of drug products. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.