Textron (TXT) was Downgraded to a Hold Rating at Barclays

Barclays analyst David E. Strauss downgraded Textron (TXT) to Hold today and set a price target of $26.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $25.45, close to its 52-week low of $22.05.

According to TipRanks.com, Strauss is a 2-star analyst with an average return of -2.1% and a 48.4% success rate. Strauss covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as L3Harris Technologies, Huntington Ingalls, and Spirit AeroSystems.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Textron is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $43.33.

Based on Textron’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $4.04 billion and net profit of $199 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $3.75 billion and had a net profit of $246 million.

Textron, Inc. is a multi-industry company, which leverages global network of aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses to provide customers innovative solutions and services. The company operates its business through the following segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, and Finance.