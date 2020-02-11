Textron (TXT) Receives a Buy from Cowen & Co.

Cowen & Co. analyst Cai Rumohr maintained a Buy rating on Textron (TXT) yesterday and set a price target of $53.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $50.46.

According to TipRanks.com, Rumohr is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 14.0% and a 72.2% success rate. Rumohr covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Spirit AeroSystems, General Dynamics, and Triumph Group.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Textron is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $53.25.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $58.00 and a one-year low of $42.30. Currently, Textron has an average volume of 1.64M.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Textron, Inc. is a multi-industry company, which leverages global network of aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses to provide customers innovative solutions and services. The company operates its business through the following segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, and Finance.