Textron (TXT) Gets a Buy Rating from Cowen & Co.

Cowen & Co. analyst Cai Rumohr maintained a Buy rating on Textron (TXT) yesterday and set a price target of $53.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $47.10.

According to TipRanks.com, Rumohr is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.4% and a 70.1% success rate. Rumohr covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Spirit AeroSystems, General Dynamics, and Triumph Group.

Textron has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $54.00, which is a 13.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 17, Jefferies also maintained a Buy rating on the stock.

The company has a one-year high of $58.00 and a one-year low of $42.30. Currently, Textron has an average volume of 1.52M.

Textron, Inc. is a multi-industry company, which leverages global network of aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses to provide customers innovative solutions and services. The company operates its business through the following segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, and Finance.