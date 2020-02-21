Texas Roadhouse (TXRH) Receives a Hold from Wells Fargo

In a report released yesterday, Jon Tower from Wells Fargo maintained a Hold rating on Texas Roadhouse (TXRH). The company’s shares closed last Monday at $66.35, close to its 52-week high of $66.59.

According to TipRanks.com, Tower is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 5.5% and a 100.0% success rate. Tower covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Restaurant Brands International, Dave & Busters Entertainment, and Red Robin Gourmet.

Texas Roadhouse has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $62.91, a -2.8% downside from current levels. In a report issued on February 18, UBS also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $64.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Texas Roadhouse’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $36.53 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $30.33 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc. is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names.