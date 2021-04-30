Texas Roadhouse (TXRH) Receives a Hold from BMO Capital

In a report released today, Andrew Strelzik from BMO Capital reiterated a Hold rating on Texas Roadhouse (TXRH), with a price target of $98.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $107.95.

According to TipRanks.com, Strelzik is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 10.5% and a 69.2% success rate. Strelzik covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Dave & Busters Entertainment, Papa John’s International, and Brinker International.

Texas Roadhouse has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $100.90, a -4.4% downside from current levels. In a report issued on April 27, Robert W. Baird also downgraded the stock to Hold with a $101.00 price target.

Based on Texas Roadhouse’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $638 million and net profit of $19.55 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $725 million and had a net profit of $42.69 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 39 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of TXRH in relation to earlier this year.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc. is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches. It also provides supervisory and administrative services for other license and franchise restaurants. The company was founded by W. Kent Taylor on February 17, 1993 and is headquartered in Louisville, KY.