Texas Roadhouse (TXRH) Receives a Buy from Wedbush

In a report released today, Nick Setyan from Wedbush reiterated a Buy rating on Texas Roadhouse (TXRH), with a price target of $79.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $66.35, close to its 52-week high of $66.59.

According to TipRanks.com, Setyan is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.5% and a 57.3% success rate. Setyan covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Dine Brands Global, Cheesecake Factory, and Habit Restaurants.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Texas Roadhouse is a Hold with an average price target of $63.80.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Texas Roadhouse’s market cap is currently $4.61B and has a P/E ratio of 29.28. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 5.16.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc. is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names.