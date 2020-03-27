Texas Roadhouse (TXRH) Receives a Buy from Wedbush

In a report released today, Nick Setyan from Wedbush reiterated a Buy rating on Texas Roadhouse (TXRH), with a price target of $73.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $44.34.

According to TipRanks.com, Setyan is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -3.5% and a 47.9% success rate. Setyan covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Del Taco Restaurants, Dine Brands Global, and Cheesecake Factory.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Texas Roadhouse with a $63.15 average price target, representing a 39.0% upside. In a report issued on March 18, BTIG also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Texas Roadhouse’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $725 million and net profit of $42.69 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $606 million and had a net profit of $30.33 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc. is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches. It also provides supervisory and administrative services for other license and franchise restaurants. The company was founded by W. Kent Taylor on February 17, 1993 and is headquartered in Louisville, KY.