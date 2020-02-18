Texas Roadhouse (TXRH) Gets a Hold Rating from UBS

In a report released today, Dennis Geiger from UBS maintained a Hold rating on Texas Roadhouse (TXRH), with a price target of $64.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $64.12, close to its 52-week high of $66.69.

According to TipRanks.com, Geiger is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 0.4% and a 58.9% success rate. Geiger covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Restaurant Brands International, Papa John’s International, and Yum! Brands.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Texas Roadhouse with a $62.56 average price target, representing a -1.5% downside. In a report issued on February 13, Wells Fargo also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $59.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $66.69 and a one-year low of $47.52. Currently, Texas Roadhouse has an average volume of 721.5K.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc. is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names.