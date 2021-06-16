Texas Roadhouse (TXRH) Gets a Hold Rating from Oppenheimer

In a report released today, Brian Bittner from Oppenheimer assigned a Hold rating to Texas Roadhouse (TXRH). The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $94.91.

According to TipRanks.com, Bittner is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.1% and a 68.7% success rate. Bittner covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Restaurant Brands International, Papa John’s International, and Yum China Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Texas Roadhouse is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $111.30, representing a 15.8% upside. In a report issued on June 1, Barclays also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $111.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Texas Roadhouse’s market cap is currently $6.67B and has a P/E ratio of 86.20. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 7.86.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 43 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of TXRH in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc. is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches. It also provides supervisory and administrative services for other license and franchise restaurants. The company was founded by W. Kent Taylor on February 17, 1993 and is headquartered in Louisville, KY.